Windy Fire continues to burn in California

Windy Fire rages on in California

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

A public information officer takes pictures as flame and smoke rise into the air as the fire burns during the Windy Fire in the Sequoia National Forest near Johnsondale, California on Wednesday. The fire is estimated to be 36,249 acres in size with 6 percent considered contained according to authorities as evacuations were ordered for communities in the area.