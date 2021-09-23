Seeing hope among young people

MULTIMEDIA
Pope Francis sees hope in young people
Yara Nardi, Reuters
Posted at Sep 23 2021 09:30 AM
A child hugs Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday. Pope Francis, during his weekly audience, emphasized the importance of hope and “working together with believers of other religions” citing his experience during his journey in Budapest and Slovakia meeting young couples and their children.
- /sports/09/23/21/man-utd-crash-out-of-league-cup-spurs-chelsea-advance
- /sports/09/23/21/tennis-murray-into-first-atp-quarterfinal-in-two-years
- /news/09/23/21/vp-hopeful-willie-ong-says-ph-needs-doctor-in-govt
- /video/news/09/23/21/mga-kumukuha-ng-passport-dagsa-sa-dfa
- /news/09/23/21/babae-patay-matapos-masagasaan-ng-bus-sa-edsa