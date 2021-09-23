General Sherman safe from forest fire

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Historic General Sherman safe from Sequoia National Park forest fire Gary Kazanjian, Pool via AFP Posted at Sep 23 2021 03:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace looks over General Sherman, where the historic tree was protected by structure wrap from fires along with the Four Guardsmen at Sequoia National Park, California on Wednesday. Hundreds of firefighters were battling to protect several groves of giant sequoias in the United States on September 20, warning the enormous ancient trees were at risk from out-of-control blazes. Read More: Jon Wallace tree sequoia General Sherman General Sherman tree world's largest single-stem tree forest fire Sequoia National Park /news/09/23/21/house-defers-dbm-budget-over-undisclosed-savings/business/09/23/21/bangko-sentral-keeps-interest-rate-at-2-percent/business/09/23/21/home-centric-lifestyles-to-stay-post-pandemic-facebook/sports/09/23/21/pba-meralco-sends-ginebra-to-the-brink/entertainment/09/23/21/look-maris-racals-wet-look-pictorial-as-she-turns-24