General Sherman safe from forest fire

Historic General Sherman safe from Sequoia National Park forest fire

Gary Kazanjian, Pool via AFP

Posted at Sep 23 2021 03:22 PM

Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace looks over General Sherman, where the historic tree was protected by structure wrap from fires along with the Four Guardsmen at Sequoia National Park, California on Wednesday. Hundreds of firefighters were battling to protect several groves of giant sequoias in the United States on September 20, warning the enormous ancient trees were at risk from out-of-control blazes. 

