US reports 200,000 COVID-19 deaths

Joshua Roberts, Reuters

A volunteer places American flags representing some of the 200,000 lives lost in the United States in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the National Mall in Washington, USA on Tuesday. US reported 200,182 COVID-19 deaths and 6.86 million, based on a tally released by the Johns Hopkins University.