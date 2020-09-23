Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA US reports 200,000 COVID-19 deaths Joshua Roberts, Reuters Posted at Sep 23 2020 08:57 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A volunteer places American flags representing some of the 200,000 lives lost in the United States in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the National Mall in Washington, USA on Tuesday. US reported 200,182 COVID-19 deaths and 6.86 million, based on a tally released by the Johns Hopkins University. US passes 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election Read More: COVID-19 USA 200 000 covid-19 deaths multimedia multimedia photo Johns Hopkins University /sports/09/23/20/silver-says-nba-participation-at-tokyo-olympics-may-be-limited/sports/09/23/20/vanessa-bryant-sues-sheriffs-office-over-crash-photos/overseas/09/23/20/chinese-city-orders-taxi-drivers-to-remove-tattoos-for-the-women-and-children/news/09/23/20/dangerous-infectious-disease-expert-against-call-for-lifting-of-lockdowns/business/09/23/20/tesla-maps-road-to-cheaper-batteries-for-electric-cars