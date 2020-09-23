MULTIMEDIA
Medical residents protest working conditions in Spain
Josep Lago, AFP
Posted at Sep 23 2020 12:01 PM
Medical residents protest against their working conditions on the second day of a strike called by the collective in Barcelona, on Tuesday, amid a coronavirus surge in the country. Spain is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus, which has already infected over 670,000 people and claimed over 30,000 lives, one of Europe's highest tolls.
