380 whales die in mass Australian stranding

Brodie Weeding, The Advocate/ AFP

This handout photo taken by and received from Brodie Weeding from The Advocate on Tuesday shows a pod of whales stranded on a beach in Macquarie Harbor on the rugged west coast of Tasmania. Rescuers confirmed on Wednesday that 380 pilot whales that became stranded in a remote southern Australian harbor have died, despite a major effort to save them.