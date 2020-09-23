Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 380 whales die in mass Australian stranding Brodie Weeding, The Advocate/ AFP Posted at Sep 23 2020 03:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest This handout photo taken by and received from Brodie Weeding from The Advocate on Tuesday shows a pod of whales stranded on a beach in Macquarie Harbor on the rugged west coast of Tasmania. Rescuers confirmed on Wednesday that 380 pilot whales that became stranded in a remote southern Australian harbor have died, despite a major effort to save them. Read More: Macquarie Harbour pilot whales stranding Tasmania Australia multimedia multimedia photo dead whales /sports/09/23/20/sean-chambers-in-awe-of-current-pba-stars-imports/news/09/23/20/govt-eyes-charges-vs-group-seeking-lifting-of-covid-19-lockdowns/news/09/23/20/truck-na-may-kargang-metal-coil-tumagilid-sa-valenzuela-city/business/09/23/20/senate-panel-oks-san-miguels-franchise-to-construct-airport-in-bulacan/life/09/23/20/venus-raj-asked-are-you-open-to-joining-politics