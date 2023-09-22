Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA ASEAN joint exercise near South China Sea Bay Ismoyo, AFP Posted at Sep 22 2023 02:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Indonesia's Panther helicopter takes off from onboard the hospital ship Radjiman Wedyodiningrat during the ASEAN Solidarity Exercise Natuna 2023 in Natuna waters in the Riau Islands province on Thursday. The medical and humanitarian exercise, which involves six countries - Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos - was originally set to take place in the southernmost waters of the South China Sea but was relocated to Natuna because of the sensitivities over China's claims. Philippines to host ASEAN Summit in 2026: Marcos Jr. Marcos seeks ASEAN’s support to counter ‘hegemonic ambitions’ in South China Sea Read More: asean natuna exercise Indonesia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Laos south china sea /sports/09/22/23/paris-olympics-berths-up-for-grabs-at-asian-games-boxing/life/09/22/23/beauty-queen-kathleen-paton-finishes-sydney-marathon/spotlight/09/22/23/nipah-virus-what-you-should-know/news/09/22/23/bayani-fernando-passes-away/video/life/09/22/23/hamilton-is-here-rachelle-ann-had-a-vision-musical-would-come-to-ph