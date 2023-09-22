MULTIMEDIA

ASEAN joint exercise near South China Sea

Bay Ismoyo, AFP

Indonesia's Panther helicopter takes off from onboard the hospital ship Radjiman Wedyodiningrat during the ASEAN Solidarity Exercise Natuna 2023 in Natuna waters in the Riau Islands province on Thursday. The medical and humanitarian exercise, which involves six countries - Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos - was originally set to take place in the southernmost waters of the South China Sea but was relocated to Natuna because of the sensitivities over China's claims.