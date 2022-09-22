Protest vs partial mobilization of Russian citizens

MULTIMEDIA
Protesting partial mobilization of Russian citizens vs Ukraine
Anatoly Maltsev, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 22 2022 09:00 AM
Russian policemen move in to detain participants of an unauthorized protest against the partial mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists due to the conflict in Ukraine, in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday. Russian President President Putin has signed a decree on partial mobilization of Russian citizens who are in the reserve to be called up for military service, with mobilization activities starting on 21 September.
