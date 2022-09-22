Protest vs partial mobilization of Russian citizens

MULTIMEDIA

Protesting partial mobilization of Russian citizens vs Ukraine

Anatoly Maltsev, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Russian policemen move in to detain participants of an unauthorized protest against the partial mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists due to the conflict in Ukraine, in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday. Russian President President Putin has signed a decree on partial mobilization of Russian citizens who are in the reserve to be called up for military service, with mobilization activities starting on 21 September.