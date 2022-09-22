Checking cat shelter before World Rabies Day

MULTIMEDIA

Checking up on cats days before World Rabies Day

Adi Weda, EPA-EFE

Animal activist Bimbim checks cats at Clow cats and animals shelter that houses stray cats in Bogor, Indonesia on Thursday, days before the 16th World Rabies Day. According to the Health Ministry of Indonesia, the country’s death rate due to rabies ranges between 100 and 156 deaths per year, with a case fatality rate of almost 100 percent.