Magnitude 6 earthquake felt in Melbourne, Australia
James Ross, AAP Image via REUTERS
Posted at Sep 22 2021 09:05 AM
A person walks past damage to the exterior of a restaurant following an earthquake in the Windsor suburb of Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday. An earthquake with a 6.0 magnitude struck near Melbourne in Australia on Wednesday, Geoscience Australia said, causing damage to buildings in the country's second largest city and sending tremors throughout neighbouring states
