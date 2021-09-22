Home  >  Overseas

Magnitude 6 earthquake felt in Melbourne, Australia

James Ross, AAP Image via REUTERS

Posted at Sep 22 2021 09:05 AM

A person walks past damage to the exterior of a restaurant following an earthquake in the Windsor suburb of Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday. An earthquake with a 6.0 magnitude struck near Melbourne in Australia on Wednesday, Geoscience Australia said, causing damage to buildings in the country's second largest city and sending tremors throughout neighbouring states

