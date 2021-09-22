MULTIMEDIA
China celebrates Moon Festival
Wang Zhao, AFP
Posted at Sep 22 2021 09:06 AM
A plane is seen past the moon in the mid-autumn festival in Beijing on Tuesday night. The mid-autumn festival or moon festival, the second most celebrated festival in China, is commonly marked with family gatherings, worshipping the moon, and eating of mooncakes as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.
