China celebrates Moon Festival

Wang Zhao, AFP

Posted at Sep 22 2021 09:06 AM | Updated as of Sep 22 2021 09:20 AM

A plane is seen past the moon in the mid-autumn festival in Beijing on Tuesday night. The mid-autumn festival or moon festival, the second most celebrated festival in China, is commonly marked with family gatherings, worshipping the moon, and eating of mooncakes as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.

