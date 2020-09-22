Home  >  Overseas

Mumbai building collapse kills 15

Praful Gangurde, AP

Posted at Sep 22 2020 08:42 AM

Rescuers look for survivors after a 3-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Monday. At least 15 people were reported killed and dozens feared trapped after the residential building collapsed. 

