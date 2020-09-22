Home  >  Overseas

Hundreds of pilot whales stranded in Strahan, Autralia

Brodie Weeding, AP/ Pool

Posted at Sep 22 2020 11:05 AM

Pilot whales lie stranded on a sand bar near Strahan, Australia, Monday. An estimated 250 whales are stuck on sandy shoals and government marine conservation staff have been deployed to the scene to attempt to rescue the whales. 

