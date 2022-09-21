Taiwan holds earthquake drill

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Taiwan holds drill to commemorate 1999 earthquake Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE Posted at Sep 21 2022 05:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students walk toward an open field while covering their heads during an earthquake and evacuation drill at DaZhi High School, in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. The drill aims to prepare for future earthquakes and to commemorate Taiwan's deadly earthquake of 21 September 1999. Read More: earthquake earthquake drill Taiwan earthquake 1999 Taiwan earthquake Taiwan earthquake drill /entertainment/09/21/22/gigi-de-lana-hindi-iiwan-ang-bandang-the-gigi-vibes/sports/09/21/22/bay-area-makes-a-statement-with-rout-of-blackwater/entertainment/09/21/22/elodie-yung-adan-canto-on-their-on-screen-relationship-mcu-pasts/business/09/21/22/dollar-index-highest-in-20-years-on-ukraine-fed-rate/sports/09/21/22/pvl-akari-taps-3-time-olympian-rivera-as-import