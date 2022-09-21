Marcos speaks at 77th UN GA

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Marcos delivers speech at 77th UNGA Peter Foley, EPA-EFA Posted at Sep 21 2022 09:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. delivers his address during the 77th General Debate inside the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, Tuesday. Marcos during his speech called for immediate and consolidated effort to address climate change, citing the Philippines as one of the most vulnerable to its effect. In UN General Assembly address, Marcos says rules-based international order important Read More: United Nations General Assembly 77th UN GA Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. /video/classified-odd/09/21/22/malabong-wedding-photos-sa-cebu-nag-viral/sports/09/21/22/record-5-asians-at-presidents-cup-sign-of-golfs-growth/sports/09/21/22/raptors-owner-tannebaum-re-elected-nba-board-chairman/news/09/21/22/cebu-gov-bans-swimming-other-activities-off-cordova/news/09/21/22/ph-on-track-towards-upper-middle-class-status-by-next-year-marcos