Marcos speaks at 77th UN GA

Marcos delivers speech at 77th UNGA

Peter Foley, EPA-EFA

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. delivers his address during the 77th General Debate inside the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, Tuesday. Marcos during his speech called for immediate and consolidated effort to address climate change, citing the Philippines as one of the most vulnerable to its effect.