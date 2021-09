Justin Trudeau reelected as Canada's PM

MULTIMEDIA

'Thank You, Canada!' Justin Trudeau wins 3rd term as Canadian PM

Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children Ella-Grace and Xavier, waves to supporters during the Liberal election night party in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Tuesday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hung onto power as his main rival, conservative leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat, saying he had won a clear mandate to govern and get Canada through the COVID-19 pandemic.