Asylum seekers cross Rio Grande to enter US

Asylum seekers cross Rio Grande from Mexico to USA

Paul Ratje, AFP

Haitian migrants continue to cross the US-Mexico border on the Rio Grande as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico on September 19, 2021. US law enforcement, trying to control the flow of migrants from crossing back and forth from Mexico, is not providing enough food and water in the encampment thus causing people to cross back and forth, whichever way they can. Thousands of migrants, many of them Haitians, are crowded under a bridge in Texas after crossing the Rio Grande river, hoping to be allowed into the country.

