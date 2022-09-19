MULTIMEDIA

Thousands pay last respects as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest

Tim Ireland, EPA-EFE

Thousands line The Long Walk to watch and pay their last respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin is transported in the State Hearse to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, Monday. In an elaborate ceremony that took almost 9 hours, the queen's remains made its way from Westminster Hall in London to Windsor Castle where it was finally laid to rest inside St. George's Chapel in royal ceremonies.