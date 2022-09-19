Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands pay last respects as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest

Tim Ireland, EPA-EFE

Posted at Sep 20 2022 12:54 AM

Thousands pay last respects as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest

Thousands line The Long Walk to watch and pay their last respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin is transported in the State Hearse to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, Monday. In an elaborate ceremony that took almost 9 hours, the queen's remains made its way from Westminster Hall in London to Windsor Castle where it was finally laid to rest inside St. George's Chapel in royal ceremonies. 

Read More:  Queen Elizabeth II   queen   funeral   Windsor Castle   state funeral   St. George's Chapel   royal  