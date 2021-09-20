Mount Cumbre Vieja in Canary Island erupts

MULTIMEDIA

Canary Island’s Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts

Desiree Martin, AFP

Lava flows approach houses as Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma, on September 19, 2021. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands today, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity, sparking evacuations of people living nearby, authorities said. Cumbre Vieja straddles a ridge in the south of La Palma island and has erupted twice in the 20th century, first in 1949 then again in 1971.