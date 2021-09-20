MULTIMEDIA
Flags in Washington symbolize lives lost to COVID-19
Daniel Slim, AFP
Posted at Sep 20 2021 09:20 PM
White flags are seen on the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC on Sunday. The project, by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, uses over 600,000 miniature white flags to symbolize the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US.
- /video/entertainment/09/20/21/tingnan-ilang-eksena-sa-2021-emmy-awards
- /news/09/20/21/ilang-taga-cabuyao-nanawagan-ng-ayuda
- /news/09/20/21/10-araw-na-lang-voter-registration-dinudumog
- /business/09/20/21/business-groups-back-senate-amendments-to-public-service-act
- /video/news/09/20/21/dinky-soliman-binigyang-pugay-ng-mga-nakatrabaho