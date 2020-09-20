Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Tens of thousands join pro-democracy protest in Thailand Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP Posted at Sep 20 2020 10:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Anti-government protesters take part in a pro-democracy rally in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday evening. Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok to call for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and demand reforms to the monarchy. Tens of thousands of protesters join Thailand pro-democracy rally Read More: Thailand Bangkok pro-democracy protest multimedia multimedia photo /sports/09/20/20/football-hungry-bale-targets-trophies-on-return-to-tottenham/sports/09/20/20/watch-a-wire-to-wire-win-for-boston-in-game-3/news/09/20/20/paolo-duterte-di-makikisali-sa-away-ng-mga-kongresista-sa-dpwh-budget/news/09/20/20/covid-19-cases-sa-pilipinas-umabot-na-sa-286743/sports/09/20/20/stakes-now-higher-for-chooks-3x3-presidents-cup