Tens of thousands join pro-democracy protest in Thailand

Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

Posted at Sep 20 2020 10:32 AM

Anti-government protesters take part in a pro-democracy rally in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday evening. Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok to call for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and demand reforms to the monarchy.

