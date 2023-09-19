Flood-hit Derna laments slow disaster response

MULTIMEDIA

Aid to flashflood hit Libyan town slowly coming

Mahmud Turkia, AFP

An aerial view shows Libya's eastern city of Derna on September 18, 2023, following deadly flash floods. The enormous flood, fueled by torrential rains on September 10, had broken through two upstream dams and sent a giant wave crashing down the previously dry river bed, or wadi, that bisects the city of about 100,000 people.