Typhoon Nanmadol barrels through Japan

Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

A general view shows the site of a landslide caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Mimata, Miyazaki prefecture on Monday. At least 2 were reported killed as the powerful typhoon barreled through southwestern Japan, unleashing torrential rains and lashing winds, while triggering floods and landslides.

