Typhoon Nanmadol barrels through Japan
Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP
Posted at Sep 19 2022 06:26 PM | Updated as of Sep 19 2022 06:46 PM
A general view shows the site of a landslide caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Mimata, Miyazaki prefecture on Monday. At least 2 were reported killed as the powerful typhoon barreled through southwestern Japan, unleashing torrential rains and lashing winds, while triggering floods and landslides.
