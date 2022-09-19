Home  >  Overseas

Typhoon Nanmadol barrels through Japan

Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

Posted at Sep 19 2022 06:26 PM | Updated as of Sep 19 2022 06:46 PM

A general view shows the site of a landslide caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Mimata, Miyazaki prefecture on Monday. At least 2 were reported killed as the powerful typhoon barreled through southwestern Japan, unleashing torrential rains and lashing winds, while triggering floods and landslides. 

