Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey
Ben Stansall, AFP/pool
Posted at Sep 19 2022 07:08 PM
A general view shows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, being carried inside Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, ahead of the State Funeral Service. Leaders from around the world attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne.
