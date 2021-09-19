MULTIMEDIA

Thousands of asylum seekers camp at Del Rio Bridge in Texas

Adrees Latif, Reuters

Thousands of migrants take shelter as they await to be processed near the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., Saturday in this photo taken with a drone. The US Customs and Border Protection temporarily closed the Del Rio border crossing with Mexico as tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, currently stays in the camp hoping to apply for asylum in USA.