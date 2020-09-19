MULTIMEDIA
Liverpool faces fresh COVID-19 restrictions
Oli Scarff, AFP
Posted at Sep 19 2020 01:06 PM
People are silhouetted against the late summer sun in Liverpool city center, north-west England on Friday after the British government imposed fresh restrictions on the city after a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus. Millions more people in northern and central England faced new restrictions over a surge in coronavirus cases, the British government announced on Friday, as it warned another national lockdown could be imminent.
- /sports/09/19/20/nba-lebron-on-not-getting-mvp-that-pissed-me-off
- /news/09/19/20/metro-mayors-drafting-guidelines-for-early-cemetery-goers-ahead-of-undas-closure
- /sports/09/19/20/nba-giannis-on-mvp-win-despite-early-playoff-exit-happy-but-i-want-more
- /news/09/19/20/gurong-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19-sa-sorsogon-sa-bangka-ibiniyahe-papuntang-ospital
- /news/09/19/20/act-of-terror-1-marine-dead-4-hurt-in-maguindanao-blast