Liverpool faces fresh COVID-19 restrictions

People are silhouetted against the late summer sun in Liverpool city center, north-west England on Friday after the British government imposed fresh restrictions on the city after a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus. Millions more people in northern and central England faced new restrictions over a surge in coronavirus cases, the British government announced on Friday, as it warned another national lockdown could be imminent.