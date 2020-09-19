Home  >  Overseas

Liverpool faces fresh COVID-19 restrictions

Oli Scarff, AFP

Posted at Sep 19 2020 01:06 PM

People are silhouetted against the late summer sun in Liverpool city center, north-west England on Friday after the British government imposed fresh restrictions on the city after a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus. Millions more people in northern and central England faced new restrictions over a surge in coronavirus cases, the British government announced on Friday, as it warned another national lockdown could be imminent. 

