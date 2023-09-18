MULTIMEDIA
Glued to a cause for the environment
Odd Andersen, AFP
Posted at Sep 18 2023 10:14 PM
Policemen carry away a climate activist who has a piece of road surface on her hand as she glued herself to the street in order to draw attention to the climate emergency after police dissolved a blockade of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) movement, on September 18, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The Last Generation group started a week of resistance, calling for political action to combat the climate crisis.
- /video/news/09/18/23/confidential-at-intel-funds-inaasahang-maungkat-sa-plenaryo
- /video/news/09/18/23/amerikano-nanuntok-umano-ng-airport-police-sa-naia
- /video/news/09/18/23/babaeng-nakatulog-sa-ilalim-ng-tulay-na-trap
- /business/09/18/23/romualdez-wants-oil-firms-to-cut-prices
- /news/09/18/23/house-oks-bill-to-give-undergrads-chance-to-earn-college-degree