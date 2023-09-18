MULTIMEDIA

Glued to a cause for the environment

Odd Andersen, AFP

Policemen carry away a climate activist who has a piece of road surface on her hand as she glued herself to the street in order to draw attention to the climate emergency after police dissolved a blockade of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) movement, on September 18, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The Last Generation group started a week of resistance, calling for political action to combat the climate crisis.