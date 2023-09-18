MULTIMEDIA

Climate advocates call for end to use of fossil fuels

Leonardo Munoz, AFP

Environmental advocates join the 'March to End Fossil Fuels' ahead of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and Climate Ambition Summit in New York on Sunday. The ‘Climate Ambition Summit 2023’ was convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 20, 2023 in an attempt ”to accelerate action in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5°C degrees above pre-industrial levels and prevent the worst impacts.”