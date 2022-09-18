Home  >  Overseas

Thousands evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol heads to Japan

Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

Posted at Sep 18 2022 04:16 PM

Japan prepares for powerful Typhoon Nanmadol

Fishing boats are seen moored as rain falls from weather patterns brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol, at a port in Minamata, Kumamoto prefecture on Sunday. Thousands of people were in shelters in southwestern Japan on Sept. 18 as the powerful typhoon churned towards the region, prompting authorities to urge nearly three million residents to evacuate.

