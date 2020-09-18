MULTIMEDIA

Israel set to be put on second COVID-19 lockdown

Ahmad Gharabli, AFP

Israeli police stand guard in the old city of Jerusalem on the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New year, Friday. As Israel faces a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has imposed a 3-week lockdown starting on the Jewish new year through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, to avoid large gathering of people during the holiday period. The authority that administers Jerusalem's Muslim holy places announced the al-Aqsa mosque compound would be closed for the duration of the lockdown.