India COVID-19 cases still up

Noah Seelam, AFP

A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit takes a break sitting in front of a fan while waiting to collect swab samples from residents for COVID-19 tests at a public health center in Hyderabad, India Thursday. India has recorded more than 5 million cases of the coronavirus and is second only to the United States with the most number of cases.