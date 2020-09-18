Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA India COVID-19 cases still up Noah Seelam, AFP Posted at Sep 18 2020 10:13 AM | Updated as of Sep 18 2020 11:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit takes a break sitting in front of a fan while waiting to collect swab samples from residents for COVID-19 tests at a public health center in Hyderabad, India Thursday. India has recorded more than 5 million cases of the coronavirus and is second only to the United States with the most number of cases. Read More: coronavirus covid19 India PPE health worker multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/09/18/20/drug-war-deaths-doubled-during-lockdown-killings-only-up-by-5-pct-says-pnp/news/09/18/20/tourists-allowed-in-baguio-only-those-from-region-1-start-september-22/business/09/18/20/bdo-says-working-on-app-update-for-iphone-ios-14-users/entertainment/09/18/20/thankful-at-12-chunsa-jung-pens-letter-to-god-to-mark-birthday/life/09/18/20/panoorin-jed-madela-ipinasilip-ang-kanyang-bahay-at-funko-collection