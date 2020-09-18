MULTIMEDIA
Hong Kong easing to new normal
Kin Cheung, AP
Posted at Sep 18 2020 11:55 AM
Staff members wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on the spa facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the massage parlor will be reopened, in Hong Kong, Thursday. Government officials said that it would further relax social-distancing measures, allowing bars, amusement parks and swimming pools to re-open.
