Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Hong Kong easing to new normal

Kin Cheung, AP

Posted at Sep 18 2020 11:55 AM

Hong Kong easing to new normal

Staff members wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on the spa facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the massage parlor will be reopened, in Hong Kong, Thursday. Government officials said that it would further relax social-distancing measures, allowing bars, amusement parks and swimming pools to re-open.

Read More:  coronavirus   covid19   Hongkong   SAR   spa   neww normal   leisure   restrictions   multimedia   multimedia photos  