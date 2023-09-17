‘The World Burns’

MULTIMEDIA

Raising awareness on climate crisis ahead of UN meeting

Ed Jones, AFP

A light display created using drones is performed before the city skyline and United Nations headquarters as part of a campaign to raise awareness about the Amazon rainforest and the global climate crisis ahead of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and Climate Ambition Summit, in New York City on Friday.

Drones fly over Manhattan during a show to head of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 15, 2023.