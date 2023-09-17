Fire hits Indonesia’s National Museum

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Indonesia’s National Museum hit by fire Azar Ipank, AFP Posted at Sep 17 2023 06:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Firefighters leave the scene of a blaze that destroyed part of the building the day before, at the National Museum of Indonesia in Jakarta on Sunday. Priority will be given to the retrieval of artifacts after the fire razed the area housing the museum’s prehistoric artifacts according to local reports. Read More: Indonesia National Museum Jakarta prehistoric artifacts /news/09/17/23/government-urged-to-arrest-jail-text-scammers/video/business/09/17/23/mga-pinoy-todo-tipid-sa-taas-ng-bilihin-gastusin/news/09/17/23/filipino-priest-defrocked-due-to-sexual-abuse-allegations/video/news/09/17/23/pagkuha-pagsira-ng-bahura-sa-west-ph-sea-ikinabahala/sports/09/17/23/mpl-season-12-ap-bren-turns-back-minana-evos