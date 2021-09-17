Home  >  Overseas

Migrants cross to the land of 'milk and honey'

Go Nakamura, Reuters

Posted at Sep 17 2021 12:00 PM

Migrants cross US-Mexico border to seek asylum

Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. walk in the Rio Grande river near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., as they wait to be processed, in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Thursday. According to officials, some migrants cross back and forth into Mexico to buy food and supplies. 

