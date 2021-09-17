Christo and Jeanne-Claude live on in Paris art

MULTIMEDIA

L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped

Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters

Workers install a shimmering wrapper to envelop the Arc de Triomphe monument, a posthumous installation known as "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" conceived by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Thursday. The late artists, known for their installation arts covering massive landmarks in wrappings, conceived the project before he died in 2020 and she in 2009.