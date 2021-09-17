Cambodia starts COVID-19 shots for children

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Cambodia begins inoculating children against COVID-19 Tang Chhin, Pool/AFP Posted at Sep 17 2021 06:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The grandson of Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen receives a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Friday as the country begins vaccinating children aged between six and 12. The vaccinations began Friday in preparation for their return to schools that have been closed for months due to the pandemic. Philippines OKs Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 17-year-olds Adults must still be priority for COVID-19 vaccination: pediatricians Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Cambodia covid vaccine children /news/09/17/21/mga-pumanaw-sa-covid-19-sa-lucena-nakatambak-sa-morge/entertainment/09/17/21/bianca-gonzalez-reacts-to-toni-gonzagas-controversial-interview/overseas/09/17/21/severe-covid-19-cases-remain-low-in-singapore/news/09/17/21/kakulangan-sa-covid-19-data-reporting-dapat-ayusin/business/09/17/21/at-unfinished-evergrande-apartments-in-china-buyers-seek-answers