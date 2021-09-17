Home  >  Overseas

Cambodia begins inoculating children against COVID-19

Tang Chhin, Pool/AFP

Posted at Sep 17 2021 06:57 PM

Cambodia starts COVID-19 shots for children

The grandson of Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen receives a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Friday as the country begins vaccinating children aged between six and 12. The vaccinations began Friday in preparation for their return to schools that have been closed for months due to the pandemic. 

