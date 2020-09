MULTIMEDIA

Indonesia imposes partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

Adek Berry, AFP

This aerial picture shows a new burial block for COVID-19 coronavirus victims at the Pondok Ranggon cemetery in Jakarta on Wednesday. Authorities in the Indonesian capital re-imposed a partial coronavirus lockdown on September 14 and vowed to strictly isolate anyone testing positive as infections soared in the metropolis.