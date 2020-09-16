MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up before the address

Francisco Seco, AP

A member of the cleaning crew sanitizes desks in the plenary chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen set out her vision of the future in her first State of the European Union address to the EU legislators. Weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the departure of the United Kingdom, she will center her speech on how the bloc should adapt to the challenges of the future, including global warming, the switch to a digital economy and immigration.