Tying loose ends from the Korean War

Song Kyung-Seok, EPA-EFE/pool

Chinese soldiers carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the Korean War during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Friday. The ceremony marked the ninth time since 2014 that the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War were returned to China.