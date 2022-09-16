Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Two male police officers stabbed in London ahead of queen's funeral Olivier Hoslet, EPA-EFE Posted at Sep 16 2022 06:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A forensic team works inside the cordoned off area where two police officers were stabbed, in central London, Britain on Friday A suspect was detained while the two male officers were taken to hospital for treatment. London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to social media urging anyone with information to come forward, calling the attack on serving police officers "disgusting" and "utterly appalling." Tears as British public pays respects to queen's coffin Who's invited -- and who's not -- to Queen Elizabeth's funeral Read More: London Britain police stabbing /news/09/17/22/super-typhoon-josie-exits-par-heads-for-japan/entertainment/09/17/22/9-years-together-matteo-shares-glimpse-of-date-with-sarah/entertainment/09/17/22/look-laughter-and-tears-as-angelica-kim-bela-reunite/entertainment/09/17/22/justin-biebers-concert-promoter-clarifies-cancelled-shows/spotlight/09/17/22/ph-students-back-in-school-fret-about-the-pandemics-impact-on-their-future