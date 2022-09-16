MULTIMEDIA

Two male police officers stabbed in London ahead of queen's funeral

Olivier Hoslet, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A forensic team works inside the cordoned off area where two police officers were stabbed, in central London, Britain on Friday A suspect was detained while the two male officers were taken to hospital for treatment. London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to social media urging anyone with information to come forward, calling the attack on serving police officers "disgusting" and "utterly appalling."

Read More: London Britain police stabbing