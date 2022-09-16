MULTIMEDIA

EU support for embattled Ukraine

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) speaks with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after a press conference following their talks in Kyiv on Thursday. Von der Leyen said war-torn Ukraine would have Europe's support as she visited Kyiv for talks on closer integration with the bloc.