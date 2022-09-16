Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA EU support for embattled Ukraine Sergei Supinsky, AFP Posted at Sep 16 2022 09:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) speaks with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after a press conference following their talks in Kyiv on Thursday. Von der Leyen said war-torn Ukraine would have Europe's support as she visited Kyiv for talks on closer integration with the bloc. Read More: Ukraine EU Volodymyr Zelensky European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Russia war /news/09/16/22/estudyanteng-pumapasok-nang-naka-unicycle-umani-ng-papuri/news/09/16/22/postponing-barangay-sk-polls-doesnt-make-sense/spotlight/09/16/22/climate-change-likely-worsened-pakistan-floods/video/news/09/16/22/chr-hopes-for-higher-2023-budget/spotlight/09/16/22/how-german-are-the-british-royals