Pakistan students back to -in-person learning as government reopens schools closed due to COVID-19

Abdul Majeed, AFP

Posted at Sep 16 2021 03:58 PM

Schools reopen in Peshawar, Pakistan

A teacher sprays sanitizer on a student's hands as they arrive at a school in Peshawar on Thursday after the government reopened educational institutes that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. UNICEF has called on the reopening of schools in pandemic-hit nations as soon as possible as classrooms remain empty 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

