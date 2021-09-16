Schools reopen in Peshawar, Pakistan

MULTIMEDIA

Pakistan students back to -in-person learning as government reopens schools closed due to COVID-19

Abdul Majeed, AFP

A teacher sprays sanitizer on a student's hands as they arrive at a school in Peshawar on Thursday after the government reopened educational institutes that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. UNICEF has called on the reopening of schools in pandemic-hit nations as soon as possible as classrooms remain empty 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.