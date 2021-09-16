Schools reopen in Peshawar, Pakistan

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pakistan students back to -in-person learning as government reopens schools closed due to COVID-19 Abdul Majeed, AFP Posted at Sep 16 2021 03:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A teacher sprays sanitizer on a student's hands as they arrive at a school in Peshawar on Thursday after the government reopened educational institutes that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. UNICEF has called on the reopening of schools in pandemic-hit nations as soon as possible as classrooms remain empty 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. UNICEF calls for schools to reopen in pandemic-hit nations Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling Smooth school opening expected as PH enters second year of distance learning Read More: coronavirus COVID19 in-person learning school Pakistan students COVID19 school reopening /entertainment/09/16/21/lovi-poe-overwhelmed-by-warm-kapamilya-welcome/business/09/16/21/bsp-french-development-agency-ink-p41-m-grant/sports/09/16/21/pba-undermanned-meralco-powers-past-terrafirma/news/09/16/21/deped-to-probe-10th-graders-alleged-hazing-death/sports/09/16/21/wnba-sun-trounce-liberty-in-alyssa-thomas-return