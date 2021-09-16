Home  >  Overseas

The Inspiration 4 civilian crew off to space

Steve Nesius, Reuters

Posted at Sep 16 2021 09:11 AM

Inspiration 4 off to space

The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday. The flight, the first crewed mission headed to orbit with no professional astronauts along for the ride, is expected to last about three days from launch to splashdown in the Atlantic, mission officials said.

