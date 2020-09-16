Home  >  Overseas

Japan PM Abe bids farewell

Eugene Hoshiko, AP

Posted at Sep 16 2020 01:13 PM

Japan PM Abe bids farewell

Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves before leaving the prime minister's office Wednesday, in Tokyo, Japan. Abe and his Cabinet resigned Wednesday, clearing the way for his successor Yoshihide Suga to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day.

