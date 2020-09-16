Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Japan PM Abe bids farewell Eugene Hoshiko, AP Posted at Sep 16 2020 01:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves before leaving the prime minister's office Wednesday, in Tokyo, Japan. Abe and his Cabinet resigned Wednesday, clearing the way for his successor Yoshihide Suga to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day. Japan's record-breaking prime minister undone by health woes Suga elected Japan PM by lower house amid virus, economic woes Read More: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Japan Tokyo Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga multimedia multimedia photo /life/09/16/20/celebrities-plan-an-instagram-freeze-but-reaction-is-icy/overseas/09/16/20/suga-elected-japan-pm-by-lower-house-amid-virus-economic-woes/sports/09/16/20/watch-nuggets-complete-another-epic-comeback-with-game-7-rout-of-clippers/news/09/16/20/ph-to-receive-1000-more-vials-of-remdesivir-for-ongoing-covid-19-treatment-trial/news/09/16/20/deped-naghahanda-ng-monthly-internet-allowance-para-sa-mga-guro-kawani