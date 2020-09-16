Home  >  Overseas

Testing for COVID-19 in Mumbai

Rafiq Maqbool, AP

Posted at Sep 16 2020 06:35 PM

Health workers collect a swab sample for COVID-19 testing in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. India's total of coronavirus infections passed 5 million Wednesday, still soaring and testing the feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages. 

