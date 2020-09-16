Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Testing for COVID-19 in Mumbai Rafiq Maqbool, AP Posted at Sep 16 2020 06:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers collect a swab sample for COVID-19 testing in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. India's total of coronavirus infections passed 5 million Wednesday, still soaring and testing the feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages. India's coronavirus cases pass 5 million Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 India Mumbai health workers swab test /business/09/16/20/global-recession-not-as-deep-as-expected-oecd/life/09/16/20/dani-barretto-gives-glimpse-of-new-home/sports/09/16/20/mpbl-will-give-teams-time-to-prepare-before-restart/entertainment/09/16/20/watch-ivana-alawis-brother-in-tears-after-being-surprised-with-land-title/business/09/16/20/nearly-5-out-of-10-ph-households-have-children-not-attending-school-due-to-pandemic-adb