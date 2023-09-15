Youth subject in Ukraine

Home  >  Overseas

Yuriy Dyachyshyn, AFP

Posted at Sep 15 2023 10:14 AM

A schoolgirl learns how to handle a Kalashnikov AK-47 rifle, equipped with an electronic sight, during a lesson on Thursday at the military-patriotic center in Lviv, Ukraine. Citizens in Lviv decided to open such a school in the face of the war with Russia and besides subjects in war and patriotism, conduct classes in shooting and handling weapons, self-defense, and pre-medical training. 

