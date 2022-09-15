Typhoon Muifa crosses China

MULTIMEDIA
Typhoon Muifa crosses eastern China
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Sep 15 2022 12:34 PM
People watch waves generated by Typhoon Muifa breaking along the coast in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Wednesday. Typhoon Muifa, packing winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour, made landfall for a second time on China's east coast, after causing the cancellation of all passenger flights at Shanghai's international airports.
