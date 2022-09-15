She's now in London

MULTIMEDIA
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Westminster in London
Roger Harris, UK Parliament handout via EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 15 2022 10:24 AM
The first members of the public are allowed to attend the Lying-in-State of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain on Wednesday. The queen's lying in state will last for four days, ending on the morning of the state funeral on September 19.
