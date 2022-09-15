Pope Francis gets busy in Kazakhstan

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis in Kazakhstan

Igor Kovalenko, EPA-EFE

Viber

Pope Francis is surrounded by nuns during a meeting with representatives of the clergy and parishioners in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Thursday. Pope Francis during his visit to Kazakhstan met with Kazakh President Jomart Tokaev, attended the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held an outdoor Mass at the Expo Grounds and came together with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians and pastoral workers before he concludes his apostolic journey with reading the Final Declaration and Conclusion of the world religions leaders' congress.